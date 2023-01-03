New year, new sites: Camping reservations now open in BC

Now that the holiday break is over for a lot of us, it’s time to start thinking about camping around BC as the reservation system has just launched.

You can now make reservations up to four months in advance.

As of 7 am on January 3, you can log on to the BC Parks’ campsite reservation system and book a site into May. Previously, you were only able to book a couple of months in advance and last year, BC didn’t launch the reservation service until March.

“Through our ongoing visitor engagement, we’ve heard the majority of campers prefer a four-month rolling window, allowing people to book a site well in advance of their visit,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

In the past, the old BC Parks reservation website was known for crashing as so many people logged on to find spots.

A new site was launched last year in hopes of avoiding that and providing a better user experience.

Launched in March 2022, the new BC Parks reservation service is part of a broader, ongoing redesign of digital services to improve visitors’ experiences from computer to campground.

More campgrounds are being added for the 2023 season, including Gwillim Lake Park near Chetwynd, Yahk Park near the Kingsgate border crossing and Allison Lake Park near Princeton.

All these campgrounds will be a mix of reservable and first-come-first-served sites.

According to the province, more than 317,000 reservations were made on the new BC Parks reservation service for the 2022 season – an increase of 26.5% since 2019.

Do you have a favourite camping spot? Let us know!

With files from Daily Hive Staff