It’s easy to understand why trends from the 90s and the year 2000 (Y2K) have resurged in today’s style scene. From the excuse to wear a delicate kitten heel over a platform pump and rock colourful and outlandish prints, tiny purses, and graphic tees, there are plenty of fashion crazes from the decade that we’re happy to see back on the racks’ radar.

And with the back-to-school season on the horizon, it only makes sense to stock up on all the 90s looks we need to make our mark on the hallway-turned-runway — even if “back to school” for you is the promise you’ve made to yourself to go into the office more come September.

So, it’s perfect timing that CF Richmond Centre will host a specially curated back-to-school nostalgic pop-up exhibition, The Revival Room. The pop-up exhibition is complimentary and open from August 11 to September 4, showcasing the hottest, must-have fall fashion trends with a 90s flare.

The Revival Room features multiple instagrammable 90s-themed rooms for shoppers to experience and indulge in the aesthetics of the past. Whether you want to relive your 90s childhood or were born in the era and want to experience what a typical high schooler’s life was like back in the day — the Revival Room is surely a sight to see.

The high school hallway room is surrounded by unlocked lockers full of merchandise that shoppers can open to look inside. You’ll be decorated with love notes, magazine cutouts, a sports trophy wall, textbooks, polaroid pictures, band posters, letterman jackets, and more. Sounds from a PA system will make you feel like you’re back in a 90s high school. How cool?

A fully interactive bedroom will feature touch screens allowing you to shop the looks, with up to three pre-styled outfits available to scroll through (just like Cher in Clueless choosing her school outfit). Decorated with themed wallpaper and music posters, the bedroom will also have a boombox playing CDs, lip phones, a make-up vanity, and an old-school desktop PC — you’ll be transported right back in time.

The lounge/rec room will boast toys and games from the 90s, including Beanie Babies, Pokemon cards, and a PlayStation mini. There’ll also be framed sports memorabilia, a VCR, and an air hockey table. Snippets from old sitcoms and sports highlights will be playing throughout, fully immersing you in the lifestyle of the 90s.

Making it easier than ever for you to get style inspiration for your back-to-school or fall work wardrobes, the rooms will display a variety of 90s-themed outfits, with retailer information about where each item can be purchased at the shopping centre.

The outfit displays featured in the pop-up are inspired by the seasonal lookbook curated by notable Canadian stylist Peter Papapetrou, featuring the latest fashion trends for fall available at CF retailers — so you can definitely trust the fashion advice provided for you in each of the themed rooms.

As an added bonus, several contests will take place in each room giving you a chance to win a CF SHOP! card worth $15 or $45 (with over 1,500 prizes up for grabs) — perfect for back-to-school shopping.

The 90s pop-up at CF Richmond Centre comes at a time when the aesthetic of the 90s is all the hype. From the fashion to the hairstyles, music, and performance styles — we’re here for all the 90s revival has to offer.

Whether you’re shopping for your kids or with your kids, this is worth a visit for a trip down memory lane. Prepare to deck out your closet for fall and get inspiration from the nostalgic Revival Room pop-up exhibition at CF Richmond Centre, happening from August 11 to September 4.

Revival Room at CF Richmond Centre

When: From August 11 to September 4 (during operating hours)

Where: CF Richmond Centre, 6551 No. 3 Rd, Richmond on Level 1 (next to Zara)