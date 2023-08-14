Metro Vancouver sale offers last chance to buy clothes from "Riverdale"

A liquidation sale in Metro Vancouver is offering fans of the series Riverdale one last chance to buy clothes and other wardrobe items worn in the hit show that was filmed in Vancouver.

Technically, there are two chances since there’s a two-day sale later this week on Thursday and Friday.

The sale is taking place in Langley at 20146 100A Avenue on August 17 and 18 from 10 am to 5 pm. Items for men, women, and children will be available.

Maynard’s Liquidation Group is hosting the sale and it states that all items are final sale, nor are there refunds or exchanges available.

While an entire catalogue isn’t available, Maynards has listed some items shoppers can expect. Items like winter coats, jackets, jeans, pants, dress shirts, suits, suit jackets, skirts, sweaters, body suits, blouses, thermals, and “so much more!”

Maynards adds that the selection is “high-end” and everything is “priced for immediate liquidation.”



No large purses, jackets, or backpacks are allowed at the sale and neither are baby strollers.

Fans of the hit TV series based on Archie Comics recently bid farewell to their favourite characters.

Will you cash in on this opportunity to buy clothes worn in Riverdale?

Find out more information here.