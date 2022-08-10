New proposed regional park on Bowen Island features 98 campsites

Metro Vancouver has proposed a new regional park on Bowen Island that could mean more camping opportunities for nearby residents.

The coalition of municipalities has a conditional agreement to purchase 24 parcels of land on the southwest tip of Bowen Island. It’s proposing to protect the waterfront property on Cape Roger Curtis and turn it into a park with campsites, picnic areas, trails, and a beach.

“Regional parks safeguard natural areas that are home to important ecosystems and contribute to the health and well-being of our residents by connecting them with natural spaces,” said Sav Dhaliwal, chair of Metro Vancouver’s Board of Directors.

Metro Vancouver has until spring 2023 to scrape together the $40 million required for purchase. It’s looking for funding from partners to acquire and develop the proposed park.

The park would contain about 50 walk-in tent sites, 35 drive-in tent sites, 10 tent cabins, and three group camps. It’s adjacent to the Huszar Creek headwaters and Fairy Fen Nature Reserve.

The park planning process has already started, with Metro Vancouver applying to Bowen Island for rezoning already.

“I am beyond thrilled to see the potential for a new regional park that will protect public access to spectacular coastal forest and beach landscapes for generations to come,” said John McEwen, chair of Metro Vancouver’s Regional Parks Committee.