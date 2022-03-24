You won’t need to worry about extra leg room when you travel business class, and these latest travel deals from YVR Deals let you experience it for 50% off.

Air France and KLM are offering roundtrip business class flights from Vancouver to cities in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Tickets are between $2022 and $2500 CAD.

According to the site, the farthest destination you can fly to from Vancouver is Mauritius, which is 16,713 km and around 20 hours away. But with amazing in-flight service and roomy seats, you’ll likely arrive feeling refreshed and unwilling to disembark.

Travel dates vary by location, but you can travel anytime between April and February 2023.

Here’s how to book your trip:

1. Start a Google Flights search similar to this:

Vancouver to Paris – $2,078 roundtrip.

2. Change your destination to the place you’d like to visit.

European destinations include Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Bordeaux, Copenhagen, Florence, Glasgow, Inverness, Lisbon, London, Málaga, Malta, Manchester, Mykonos, Naples, Nice, Paris, Prague, Rome, Santorini, Stockholm, Venice, and more.

In the Middle East, you can travel to Dubai or Abu Dhabi via Air France.

African destinations include Accra, Cairo, Dar es Salaam, Lagos, Nairobi, Port Louis (Mauritius), or Tunis.

3. Click on the departure date box and look for cheap date combinations.

Tickets include two hand baggages and a personal item, two checked bags, seat selection, and ticket changes (you’ll only pay possible fare difference). Keep in mind, however, these deals are non-refundable.

Bon voyage!