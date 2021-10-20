Burrard Bridge completely closed for climate protest

The Burrard Bridge was closed in both directions Wednesday evening for a climate protest, making the after-work commute difficult for drivers trying to exit the city’s downtown core.

Vancouver Police Department officers set up blockades on streets leading up to the Burrard Bridge, forcing drivers to turn around.

The protest was organized by Extinction Rebellion, a climate justice group advocating for action on environmental issues.

“Burrard Bridge is shut down. End all fossil fuel subsidies now and forever,” the group tweeted along with a photo of members holding up a banner.

Burrard Bridge is shut down. End all fossil fuel subsidies now & forever @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/msSm19mrmW — Extinction Rebellion Vancouver (@XRVancouverBC) October 21, 2021

They gathered at Nelson Park before walking to the bridge.

Extinction Rebellion has staged several demonstrations this week that have snarled traffic in downtown Vancouver.

Daily Hive has reached out to VPD for more details about the bridge closure.