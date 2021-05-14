23-year-old identified as victim in Burnaby shopping centre shooting

A 23-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Burnaby on Thursday evening.

On Friday morning, Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), said the victim was Jaskeert Kalkat, who was known to police, and known to be affiliated with gang activity.

He also confirmed that the two other people – a man and a woman – who were shot at the same time were also targeted.

The pair were hospitalized with what Jang described as “severe” injuries, but both are expected to survive.

Just after 8:30 pm on Thursday, Burnaby RCMP and Gang Team officers were called to Market Crossing for reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers located Kalkat suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he succumbed to his injuries, police said.