Mounties are investigating a strange report of an armed gunman in Burnaby early Monday morning near Metropolis at Metrotown after someone called 911 after allegedly seeing a “gun-shaped object” in someone’s pocket.

“The caller believed they saw the outline of a barrel,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

However, he said no gun was actually seen and no criminal offence occurred.

Officers did respond to the area near McKay Avenue and Central Boulevard around 3 am to check out the report and when police arrived, a man was spotted fleeing the area.

“The surrounding area, including Central Park, was thoroughly searched with the assistance of multiple Vancouver Police Department officers and a Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services officer, however, the man was not located,” Kalanj said.

No one was hurt, and the RCMP is still trying to identify the man.

This is a developing story.