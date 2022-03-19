"Disgusting": Burnaby local infuriated after a Ukraine mural was vandalized

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Canadians have stepped up to show support with donations, demonstrations, and artwork.

On Saturday, March 19 a Burnaby resident posted a picture on Reddit of a mural showing support for Ukraine that was recently vandalized, calling the defacement “disgusting” and “beyond infuriating.”

Before, the mural said, “Stand with Ukraine.”

But the vandal changed it to “Down with the Ukraine’s Nazis.”

This is beyond infuriating. Some asshole vandalized the #StandWithUkraine️ mural on Wilson Avenue in #Burnaby. pic.twitter.com/AapSo8FzKF — Martin Kendell (@burnabymartin) March 19, 2022

Martin Kendell, who is planning to run for city council in October, referred to the vandal “some assh*le” — both on Twitter and Reddit.

“It got a lot of positive feedback from people all over Burnaby, the Lower Mainland and from people around the world,” said Kendell about the mural in a message to Daily Hive Vancouver.

“I think it’s disgusting that someone would deface this mural like this.”

He says he was horrified to see the mural, which showed a beautiful sunflower blooming in front of the colours of the Ukrainian flag, damaged while walking on March 19.

In an email to Daily Hive Vancouver, Burnaby RCMP said the incident wasn’t reported to them, but they were “made aware of this incident today.”

“We are sending officers to investigate and canvass the area for video,” they said.