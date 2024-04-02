Want to start a career in travel? CAA is looking to fill several job openings

If you’ve always wanted to work in the travel industry, now is your chance, as the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has several job openings available across Canada.

With more Canadians travelling, the CAA is looking to improve service and is even launching The CCG Travel Academy in the spring; a paid, two-month program that will run twice in 2024 and quarterly starting in 2025. Participants will learn about the travel industry in a classroom setting in addition to on-the-job-training.

“CAA Travel is growing, and we want to ensure that we can continue to provide the top-quality service and expertise that we are known for,” said Catherine Sieniewicz, vice president, travel and retail, CAA Club Group of Companies.

Interested? Check out the available job openings below or check here for additional listings.

Location: BC

Requirements: Post-secondary education, experience in claims handling and customer service

Description: You’ll be responsible for conducting full investigations, evaluations, negotiations, and settlements of automobile and third-party claims. You’ll also evaluate liability, as well as review and analyze losses to ensure that files meet the guideline criteria.

Location: Alberta

Requirements: Post-secondary education in a related field, three years of experience in commercial lines underwriting

Description: This position requires some travel. Responsibilities include underwriting and pricing new business applications, maintaining production activity reports, ensuring policies are issued within service standards, and maintaining a working relationship with brokers by providing excellent customer service.

Location: Thornhill, ON

Requirements: Post-secondary education, at least three years of relevant experience

Description: You’ll be responsible for conducting field appraisals while ensuring quality and performance standards are being met. You’ll schedule appraisals, deliver appraisal reports to the claims unit, participate in industry events, and conduct random on-the-spot inspections.

Location: Montreal, QC

Requirements: Post-secondary diploma/degree, or industry experience as an equivalent, two years of experience in an insurance appraisal or body shop estimating role, bilingual, GAA Appraiser Certification

Description: Responsibilities include assessing photo image-based estimate assignments from policyholders and repair shops, ensuring accurate claims details, negotiating costs with repair facilities, providing guidance to adjusters, providing total loss vehicle evaluations, coordinating appraisal resources, confirming applicable coverages, and assist in training associates.