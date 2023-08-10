These super specific job openings at City of Burnaby pay nearly $100,000

Have you ever dreamed of earning six figures? Now may be your chance because the City of Burnaby is hiring for multiple jobs, including first aid attendants, preschool instructors, analysts, and engineers.

As of Thursday, the City of Burnaby had 69 listings on its website. Here are some of them.

Salary: $7,640 to $9,034 per month

Who should apply: This highly specific job calls for some specifically qualified individuals. The applicant would require a degree in archaeology or anthropology with a specialization in archaeology and post-graduate training and experience in archaeological resource management. The applicant should also have knowledge of and experience working with Indigenous peoples. They should also be eligible for professional membership in the British Columbia Association of Professional Archaeologists.

Salary: $6,471 to $7,640 per month

Who should apply: The perfect fit for this role should have a degree in Civil Engineering plus sound-related experience, be eligible to be an Applied Science Technologist or have an equivalent combination of education, training and experience. You should be able to apply transportation engineering design principles and municipal engineering practices and design and review transportation infrastructure. A valid driver’s licence for the Province of British Columbia is required.

Salary: $7,100 to $8,383 per month

Who should apply: An ideal candidate for this position is required to have a diploma in building or architectural technology and related experience. Knowledge of engineering drafting methods and practices and the ability to prepare preventive maintenance schedules for all City Building structures is preferred.

Salary: $6,471 to $7,640 per month

Who should apply: If you have professional experience in communications and hold a degree in Communications or a related field, this posting is for you. The ideal candidate should have considerable knowledge of Burnaby’s requirements and programs and be able to effectively plan and execute marketing and public engagement plans.

Salary: $7,967 to $9,434 per month

Who should apply: This job is for those who are super tech-savvy. If you have a degree or diploma in computer systems technologies with specific courses related to IT systems administration and network systems and have considerable related experience, you might be the perfect fit for this role.

Salary: $7,335 to $8,667 per month

Who should apply: For this super-specific job, applicants would be required to have experience and education in Change Management. Responsibilities would include project management, leadership, and analysis of processes. A PROSCI Change Management Certification is highly preferred.

To see the full list of opportunities and to apply for them, visit the City of Burnaby website.