Bullets fired into truck and vehicle burned in midday violence in Burnaby

Police are investigating after shots were fired near Brentwood in Burnaby Thursday afternoon.

Shots rang out just after noon in the 4300 block of Dawson Street, and officers arrived to find a pickup truck riddled with bullet holes.

A photo circulating on social media purportedly from the scene shows the windshield of a truck with at least three holes.

Got this on WhatsApp. Shooting at Brentwood? pic.twitter.com/mgVAeR5tN3 — AJ ♡ 🇧🇦🇲🇪 (@SarcasticallyAJ) November 30, 2023

Police say no one was injured, but they do believe the attempted shooting was targeted.

Afterwards, around 12:30, police also found a vehicle on fire in the 8700 block of Maple Grove Crescent in Burnaby. Officers are working to establish whether the burned-out car is related to the shooting.

Officers are expected to remain in the area for some time, with Dawson Street closed between Rosser and Madison avenues.