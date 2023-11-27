Metal detection security screening added to Vancouver City Hall

Members of the public and media attending public events, meetings, and receiving services at Vancouver City Hall will now have to go through a security screening process.

In a statement today, the City of Vancouver says metal detection screening at the lobby access area on the third floor of City Hall will be required starting on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

“This change is in response to the evolving security environment and aligns with similar security measures being implemented by other Canadian municipalities,” reads the statement.

City Hall will remain open and accessible, but the new measures will help ensure a “safe space for the public and media to attend public meetings in council chambers, public events, and as they access services at City Hall.”

No further details were provided on the nature of the potential security concerns.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for further comment.

Since early 2020, before the pandemic, airport-style security involving the use of security guards manning metal detectors and bag inspection areas became a practice at Toronto City Hall.