These days, high grocery prices have been top of mind for many Canadians. A lot of us are rethinking our shopping strategies and cutting back on some favourite foods. But being budget-conscious doesn’t mean you should have to compromise on what you want and what’s good for you and your family. It’s about all shopping smart!

Beef is one of those foods that’s packed with essential nutrients like iron, zinc, and vitamin B12 — nutrients that are not always as easy to get from other foods. Plus, beef is nutrient-dense, meaning less food and fewer calories are required to get what your body needs — that’s more bang for your buck!

With cost savings in mind, we’ve teamed up with Canada Beef to bring you a few savvy tips to help you savour the flavour of beef — with some strategies to ease the pinch on your wallet.

Buy larger cuts

It might sound contradictory to buy more when you’re trying to save more — but choosing large cuts of beef can save you a lot in the long run.

For example, purchasing a whole tenderloin and cutting it yourself into roasts, steaks, and more can lead to significant cost and time savings.

It’s not hard to do, and you don’t need any fancy equipment. For example, you can take a blade steak and cut it yourself into cubes for some of the best stewing beef. The thickness of the steak will determine the size of the cubes — the work is already half done for you!

According to Canada Beef, one pricing comparison done at the beginning of grilling season 2024 demonstrated a cost savings of 30% by buying the whole Top Sirloin Cap and cutting it up into steaks yourself, instead of buying the steaks already cut for you.

Stock up, freeze up

At the grocery store, look for bulk-buy savings on larger packages of beef, or stock up on meat that’s been discounted for quick sale. Divide these packs into meal-sized portions that suit your family size. Wrap well in foil, freezer bags or vacuum seal, and freeze for future meals.

Pro tip: You don’t have to wait for your beef to defrost, you can cook it from frozen! Just allow roughly double the cooking time. If grilling or pan-frying, start on a low temperature first to thaw, and then crank up the heat to cook.

Get creative in the kitchen

Now let’s get into a little friendly reminder: Beef isn’t just striploin steak. With over 70 beef cuts available for culinary creativity, there are lots of premium and less expensive cut options to choose from.

Stretch your food budget by serving beef in the form of kabobs, satay, or stir-fry, and improvise with beef trying different ways to use it. Use slices of cooked steak to top salads or pizzas, or try dishes like steak fajitas, involtini, and pastas to help make your ground beef, steak, or roast beef go further and also round out the meal.

Fun fact: Only 28% of Canadian beef eaters are adventurous enough to buy a cut of beef that’s not familiar. And 44% of those who eat beef have never cooked beef kabobs!1 Perhaps it’s time to get out of the rut of buying the same old cut of beef by trying something less familiar.

You can find tons of recipes on the Canadian Beef Information Gateway, along with how-to videos and cooking methods for over 70 cuts of beef — including ground beef and cuts from many cultural cuisine styles.

Pay attention to ‘beef with the leaf’

Shopping on a budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on quality. 89% of Canadians want to buy Canadian beef 2 so understanding how to read the label matters.

Look for the label featuring the Canadian Beef logo to ensure that the beef you’re purchasing is Canadian — aka “the beef with the leaf” — and check for indicators such as “Cut from Canada AAA beef” on the label, via store signage, or in the flyer.

You can also ask the staff at the meat counter where their beef is from. Don’t be shy — the meat expert in-store or your butcher knows their meat!

And make sure to watch out for labels or statements that say things like “other country grade” or “product of other country.” Understanding product origins and where your food comes from is another way to shop consciously and support local.

Ready to get grilling?! Head over to the Canada Beef website for more tips and tricks. And remember, look for ‘beef with the leaf’!

1. This information is Leger research conducted on behalf of Canada Beef

2. This information is based on an IPSOS study commissioned by Canada Beef in October 2023 with over 900 beef-eating Canadians