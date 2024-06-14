Embrace cooking improv with these 7 beefed-up tips for summer

The sun is shining, the grill is on, and it’s time for cookout season here in Canada — meaning beef is on the menu.

Whether you’re an experienced grill master or a novice host, there are countless ways to get creative with beef this summer. So many great memories are centred around long weekend BBQs, evening bonfires, and spontaneous get-togethers.

But maybe you don’t have the proper tools or ingredients for the job, which is no problem, because you can inhabit the spirit of improv and say “yes and…” to any cooking roadblock that comes your way!

Go with the flow and let the problem be the master of invention, just like these crafty Canadians.

Improv 101: Beef edition

Celebrity chef and author Ted Reader grew up eating his dad’s delicious barbequed steaks. When the beloved grill finally wore out, Ted’s dad didn’t give up — instead, he used a wheelbarrow filled with charcoal as a makeshift grill.

No bowl? No problem. One of Andrea Buckett’s most memorable moments with beef came during her time as a junior ranger in Northern Ontario. To save cargo space, she and her team used their washed-out hard hats to eat their favourite meal of beef cinnamon stir fry.

Inspired yet? Along the same lines as these two genius innovators, here are 7 tips that will have you ‘yes and-ing’ to life’s little cooking hiccups this summer. After all, that’s when the best memories are made!

Tip 1: Freezing in marinade

Did you know you can freeze beef steak, kabob cubes, and strips in their marinade? Take your frozen beef with you in a leak-proof bag while camping. The beef will marinate as it thaws and you’ll have the perfect campfire-ready feast by dinnertime. Bonus: It’ll act as an ice pack along the way!

Tip 2: DIY marinades

Camping and cottage life usually means a fair distance between you and a grocery store. If you’re craving a marinade but don’t have one on hand, vinaigrette salad dressings can act as a delicious marinade for meat, veggies, and seafood alike. We especially love this recipe for a Greek-style sheet-pan steak dinner.

Tip 3: Involtini innovation

Financially, it doesn’t always feel feasible to feed a group of people with steak, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get crafty with what types of meat you’re buying. If thick-cut steaks are outside your budget, try grilling a thin-cut steak for a dinner that’s just as impressive and delicious. Roll up your sleeves — and your steak — for a beef involtini on the grill.

Tip 4: Air-fried burgers

You don’t have to have a grill to enjoy delicious barbequed beef burgers. Patties can be cooked to perfection in an air fryer or oven as a barbeque alternative. Pop your patty in the air fryer and cook at 400 degrees for 12 minutes. Bon appetite!

Tip 5: Make your meat go further

Picture this: You’re hosting a cookout and your friend brings a friend, and your cousin brings their partner, and by the time the meat hits the grill, you’ve doubled your guest list. We say, the more the merrier! Two steaks can feed four or five by cutting into chunks and serving them alongside veggies as kabobs.

Tip 6: Roast beef to feed a crowd

Speaking of many guests, the more people at your cookout, the more steaks to flip. That’s on top of the varying degrees of doneness that people prefer. Constant vigilance is a lot of pressure, especially when you’d rather kick back and enjoy your get-together.

To feed the lot, consider cooking roast beef on a rotisserie or on the grill using indirect heat. It requires basically no supervision, which means you can provide a meal without being tied to the grill all night. You know who you are!

Tip 7: Paraffin as a fire starter

Hard-core camping? Let’s go. You can enjoy steak in the backwoods without fancy grill tools. Bring a cookie cooling rack to act as a grill, and get your fire going with a paraffin starter.

Once the coals are glowing, place the rack at a height over the fire that isn’t too hot for you to hold your hand for a three-second count. Brush the steak with oil and seasoning, and grill until it’s your desired redness.

Behind every great meal is a story waiting to be told. Start crafting yours with unforgettable beef, and look back fondly on the memories made like Ted and Andrea. Visit ThinkBeef.ca online for more stories, recipes, and information.