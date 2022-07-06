CuratedOutdoors

5 beautiful BC camping spots that deserve a spot on your bucket list

Megan Devlin
Jul 6 2022, 9:12 pm
Joffre Lakes Provincial Park (Pierre Leclerc/Shutterstock)

Summer weather has finally arrived in BC and it has us looking forward to nights spent in the wilderness.

We’re spoiled in BC with some of the best trails and camping opportunities Canada has to offer, and we’ve compiled a list of the best of the best for an unforgettable trip.

Lake O’Hara

bus reservations

Lake O’Hara (samanthalreid/Instagram)

Nabbing a camping spot here will take some advanced planning — Parks Canada reservations for the 30 campsites usually sell out the first day they’re available. But your efforts are rewarded with simply stunning views.

Floe Lake

floe lake kootenay national park

Autumn Sky Photography/Shutterstock

Located in Kootenay National Park at the base of a sheer 1,000-metre-tall rock face, this campground offers views of an alpine lake and is often snowy until mid-July. Make a reservation here through Parks Canada.

Joffre Lakes

BC Parks

karamysh / Shutterstock

This moderate trail passing three turquoise glacier-fed lakes is popular for a reason — it’s gorgeous. Although it’s crowded during the day, if you book a campsite you can watch the day-trippers trickle away and have the place to yourself by sunset.

Garibaldi Lake

Garibaldi provincial park BC lakes visit

Jack Y./Tripadvisor

Book a campsite here for a two-day adventure ascending to either Panorama Ridge or Black Tusk. A lakeside campsite is a perfect way to break up the 30-kilometre routes.

Sombrio Beach

sombrio beach

Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock

This rocky beach along the Juan de Fuca Trail on the west coast of Vancouver Island features a spectacular hidden waterfall inside a cave. You’ll also get amazing sunsets and possibly see orcas, seals, or otters.

