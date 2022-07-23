Buck Martinez ready to return to Blue Jays broadcasts next week

Buck Martinez is ready to return to the broadcast booth.

The longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster hasn’t been seen or heard on Sportsnet telecasts since April, going off the air following a cancer diagnosis.

Broadcast partner Dan Shulman provided an update on Martinez last month, saying the popular broadcaster had finished cancer treatment.

“It all went as well as it possibly could, and [he and his wife Arlene] are heading home now to begin rehab and recovery,” Shulman said at the time. “Buck is very hopeful he will be able to rejoin us in the booth at some point post All-Star break, as soon as he is feeling strong enough. Great news!!!”

Today, Sportsnet made the news official, saying the Martinez will be part of Tuesday’s broadcast when the Blue Jays host the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

He's back & ready to play ball, Blue Jays fans!! Buck Martinez is set to make his return to the @BlueJays on @Sportsnet broadcast booth next week 🎙️ See you then, Canada! 🍁 🗓️ Tuesday, July 26

⚾️ Cardinals @ Blue Jays

🕖 6:30ET / 3:30PT

📺 Sportsnet & SN NOW pic.twitter.com/KFfCYtZovJ — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) July 23, 2022

“We are absolutely thrilled to say that Buck is going to be in the booth at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday,” Shulman said on tonight’s Sportsnet broadcast at Fenway Park in Boston.

“Such great news, isn’t it Dan?” Pat Tabler added. “I talked to Buck the other day, he sounds great first of all, and he is so anxious to get back and we are so anxious to have him back. Because that’s the voice of Blue Jays baseball.”

A former catcher and manager with the team, Martinez first began broadcasting Blue Jays games back in 1987. The 72-year-old has been with Sportsnet since 2010.

Fans have flooded the replies to Sportsnet PR’s tweet, overjoyed that the Blue Jays fixture is healthy enough to return.

