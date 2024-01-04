Buchanan to become first Canadian to play in Italy's top league

After making waves for Team Canada at the last FIFA World Cup, Tajon Buchanan may soon make history in Europe.

This week, multiple reports indicated that Buchanan’s rumoured switch from Belgium’s Club Brugge to top Serie A club Inter Milan via transfer is inching closer to reality.

According to European soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, Buchanan’s former club will receive €7 million, plus add-ons.

⚫️🔵🇨🇦 Tajon Buchanan will land in Milano later today in order to complete medical tests and sign in as new Inter player. Club Brugge will receive €7m plus add-ons. pic.twitter.com/KP6TrgJi2e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2024

Along with that, a recent video shared by Italian Football TV shows the 24-year-old arriving in Milan to complete the final phases of medical assessments and paperwork.

Tajan Buchanan arrives in Milano to take his Inter medical ⚫️🔵 He’ll become the FIRST Canadian international in Serie A history 🇨🇦 He was Canada’s stand out player in the World Cup and we can’t wait to see him playing in Italy 👏 pic.twitter.com/hmhNZSLPsF — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) January 4, 2024

Once the deal is announced, the full-back (and occasional midfielder) will become the first Canadian to ever play in Serie A.

Buchanan has been a member of Belgium’s Club Brugge since Summer 2021, finishing out that season on loan to his now former MLS club, the New England Revolution.

The Brampton, Ontario, native was initially drafted ninth overall by New England in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. After three seasons, including a loan stint back from Club Brugge in 2021, he made the permanent leap to Europe in January 2022.