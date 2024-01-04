SportsSoccerCanada

Buchanan to become first Canadian to play in Italy's top league

Jan 4 2024
After making waves for Team Canada at the last FIFA World Cup, Tajon Buchanan may soon make history in Europe.

This week, multiple reports indicated that Buchanan’s rumoured switch from Belgium’s Club Brugge to top Serie A club Inter Milan via transfer is inching closer to reality.

According to European soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, Buchanan’s former club will receive €7 million, plus add-ons.

Along with that, a recent video shared by Italian Football TV shows the 24-year-old arriving in Milan to complete the final phases of medical assessments and paperwork.

Once the deal is announced, the full-back (and occasional midfielder) will become the first Canadian to ever play in Serie A.

Buchanan has been a member of Belgium’s Club Brugge since Summer 2021, finishing out that season on loan to his now former MLS club, the New England Revolution.

The Brampton, Ontario, native was initially drafted ninth overall by New England in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. After three seasons, including a loan stint back from Club Brugge in 2021, he made the permanent leap to Europe in January 2022.

