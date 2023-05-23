Ex-Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau makes WWE cameo (VIDEO)

Vancouver Canucks fans spotted a familiar face in the front row of WWE Raw on Monday night.

Bruce, there he is.

Bruce Boudreau on Raw?? pic.twitter.com/QxpfmFMMox — Phil Edmunds (@PhilEdmunds) May 23, 2023

Boudreau, the former Canucks coach and diehard wrestling fan, didn’t just attend the WWE event with his wife Crystal near their home in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He got to participate in an on-camera bit with wrestlers Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

It gave Boudreau an opportunity to test out his acting chops, perhaps for the first time since his appearance in the 1977 film Slap Shot. The 68-year-old coach gave the wrestlers a pep talk of sorts in the skit, where he tells them, “Teams love each other, teams don’t smack each other.”

It was surely a bit of a thrill for Boudreau, who has mentioned previously that Owens is his favourite wrestler.

Boudreau has met Owens before, on draft day in Montreal last summer. That came during an interview with Jackie Redmond on NHL Network, and it appears she orchestrated this meeting as well.

“Thank you Jackie Redmond for setting it up!” Crystal Boudreau said on Twitter. “You are the best!”