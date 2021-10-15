Broadway musical "Anastasia" coming to Vancouver in January

Get ready! Tickets go on sale later this month for the first Broadway show to return to Vancouver since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The musical Anastasia is coming to Vancouver from January 18 to 23 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Tickets go on sale on October 25 at 10 am and will mark the return of Broadway for Vancouver audiences.

“Broadway Across Canada is so honoured to welcome Anastasia as the first touring Broadway show back to Vancouver,” said Shana Levin, vice president of Broadway Across Canada, in a news release.

“We are thankful to our patrons for their patience, flexibility and love of Broadway which has been an incredible support and inspiration during this extended intermission. We look forward to welcoming theatre-goers back to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre at the start of next year for what is expected to be an unforgettable season and the long-awaited return of Broadway.”

The dazzling show transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Tickets will be available via ticketmaster.ca or by calling 1-855-985-5000.