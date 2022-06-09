Britney Spears' ex-husband attempts to crash her wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander attempted to crash her wedding to partner Sam Asghari on Thursday.

Alexander went live on Instagram apparently entering Spears’ house and refusing to leave when confronted by her security guards.

“Britney Spears invited me here,” he says. “She’s my first wife, my only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Alexander made his way through the home and to the backyard where wedding decorations were being set up. He filmed a rose archway and entered a tent with chairs before some kind of physical struggle ensued and the video stopped.

The video was recorded and shared by TMZ.

The outlet also reported that police had to respond to the house after the dramatic disruption.

Daily Hive has reached out to Ventura County police for comment.

Spears and Alexander wed back in 2004 in Las Vegas and split up less than three days later.