Pull out your fascinators: BC is getting a visit from the UK monarchy in May

Princess Anne, also known as Princess Royal, is scheduled to return to Victoria 53 years after her last official visit to Vancouver Island.

Anne is the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip and the younger sister of King Charles. According to the Royal Family’s itinerary, Princess Anne’s visit to Canada is slated for May 3 to 5, almost a year after her last visit.

Princess Anne will visit the Victoria Therapeutic Riding Association on May 5, accompanied by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

The princess’s last visit to Canada was in May and June. She visited New Brunswick, attended the 150th anniversary of the RCMP, and commemorated the 175th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Hussars. She journeyed to Banff in June for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Commonwealth Study Conferences.

According to the BC government’s Royal Tour Timeline, this marks the princess’ second visit to Vancouver Island. In 1971, she toured around Victoria, Nanaimo, Tofino, and Comox.

Her last visit to BC was in 2010, when she participated in the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver as a member of the International Olympic Committee.