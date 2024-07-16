The bustling and energetic city of Surrey is about to welcome a unique and connected community — and with accessible pricing and major growth potential, it’s definitely one to keep your eyes on.

Welcome to BridgeCity by Oviedo Properties, a community of 967 bespoke homes consisting of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes that embrace the very best of the vibrant Surrey Centre North area.

Between thoughtfully designed amenities, an ideal location in a trendy neighbourhood, and an opportunity to live in a growing, connected community, BridgeCity is your new place that checks all the boxes on your dream home list. Let’s get exploring.

Bridge the location gap

Join the party in the bustling and growing neighbourhood of Surrey Centre North — the city is on track to be the most populous in BC by 2029. You’ll tap into the tranquillity and comfort of nature with the energy and buzz of living in the main core. At BridgeCity, you’ll have room to wander and breathe but won’t miss out on the bustling downtown vibes. It’s the best of both worlds!

Being a part of the transit-oriented Surrey Centre means BridgeCity is all about ease and convenience — just an eight-minute walk will land you right at Gateway Station.

BridgeCity is (literally) bridging the location gap, being just minutes away from other busy town centres New Westminster and Coquitlam thanks to the closeness of the Pattullo and Port Mann bridges. Say goodbye to long commute times and hello to more time for you!

Bridge the community gap

Whether you’re looking to connect with yourself, your inner circle, or the greater community, BridgeCity provides a foundation for an exciting social life with 55,000 square feet of amenities in the first phase.

We’re talking about meeting new friends in the co-working space, joining a movie night in one of the private screening rooms, or catching up with new neighbours on the rooftop patio. Get the crew together for cards and laughs in the games room, or take a peaceful stroll along green spaces at the end of a long day.

Get reacquainted with your inner self at BridgeCity’s wellness spa with a rejuvenating experience thanks to top-of-the-line facilities equipped with a sauna, cold plunge, and even a salt room.

Enhancing your active lifestyle, BridgeCity’s state-of-the-art fitness club and pet spa ensures everyone in the family has what they need when they need it.

Trusted developer and home prices

Oviedo Properties has a long history in Surrey, growing alongside the city, and is deeply committed to helping shape its future. As trusted development and property management experts, Oviedo Properties is known for its superior quality in building strong communities with lasting value for homeowners.

This new chapter of Surrey is your best chance to settle in a rapidly expanding community, where all of your personal, professional, and social needs are met. With connection at its core, BridgeCity is ready to make its mark and you don’t want to miss out!

Studios start at $379,900, one-bedrooms start from $494,900, and two-bedrooms start from $674,900.

Interested in learning more? Register to stay up-to-date with BridgeCity and be prepared to Bridge the Gap.