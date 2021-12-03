Made in Vancouver is a collaboration between Vancity and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping to create a healthy local economy.

For anyone going through a devastating breakup or just wanting tips on how to navigate a relationship, we have got the book for you.

Amy Chan’s book, Breakup Bootcamp – The Science of Rewiring Your Heart, published by Harper Collins is available now.

Chan is the Founder of Renew Breakup Bootcamp, a retreat that takes a scientific and spiritual approach to heal the heart. She is also the Editor-in-Chief of Heart Hackers Club – an online magazine that focuses on the psychology behind love, lust, and desire.

Her company has been featured across national media including Good Morning America, Vogue, Glamour, Nightline, and the front page of The New York Times.

Chan was inspired to write the book after she went through a devastating breakup and tried everything she could to heal.

“From psychologists, therapists, coaches, reiki, energy healers, yoga retreats – you name it, I tried it. I wished so badly that there was a place I could visit to get away and get the dedicated type of support I needed for healing the heart. I then decided that I’d be the one to create it and the world’s first Breakup Bootcamp was created,” she told the Daily Hive in an interview.

Vancity has been supporting people in our communities since 1946. As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked t Amy Chan about her book Breakup Bootcamp – The Science of Rewiring Your Heart. Learn more about what Vancity is doing in your community at vancity.com

“After helping countless people heal from heartbreak at the boot camps, I wanted to bring the tools and systems to those who might not be able to come to a retreat. The book isn’t just about breakups, it’s about understanding the science of love and shifting our patterns so we don’t keep repeating the same heartbreaks.”

She started off writing about relationships 13 years ago. She started with a free WordPress blog determined to become a writer, she pitched an article to over 100 publications.

“Most of them ignored me, some flat out said I didn’t have the credentials. But one publication gave me a chance, the 24 Hours Newspaper. I ended up writing a relationship column for them for 7 years,” she told us.

She hopes that when reading her book readers learn how the brain works when it comes to love and heartbreak.

“I hope they feel empowered with the new tools they can use to create healthier relationship patterns,” she said.

Her book is filled with tips on how to navigate a breakup and to let the readers know they are not alone.

“If you’re going through a breakup, it’s important to understand that you’re in a process of detaching and your body is in shock. The part of the brain that is activated after a separation is the same part of the brain as a cocaine user feening for their next fix.”

“You’re literally in withdrawal. Understand that it takes time for your brain and the old neural pathways associated with your ex to prune away. You’re not going crazy—it’s just a process, and that process takes time,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Chan / Breakup Expert (@missamychan)

For aspiring writers, she said it’s important to just write and write every day without thinking about it so hard.

“Don’t worry about who’s going to read it, who’s going to buy it, or any of that while you’re in the creative process. Write what needs to come out. The words are energy on a page. Let it out! People get too caught up with perfecting their writing while drafting. It’s not necessary to perfect your draft. That’s for the editing phase,” she said.

Aside from reading “five books on rotation at once,” Chan also loves hiking, drinking matcha lattes, dancing, and playing with her cats.

She said that some of her favorite authors include Neil Strauss, Glennon Doyle, Roald Dahl, Paulo Coelho, Pia Mellody, Esther Perel, and Brene Brown.

Make sure to check out her book wherever books are sold. The book is published by Harper Collins and is sold at Indigo and all major bookstores as well as Amazon and Audible.