10 new books you should be reading this November

This month’s exciting new releases include books from New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult, model, actress and advocate Emily Ratajkowski, and Pulitzer Prize winner Louise Erdrich.

Whether you’re in the mood for fiction that will take you to another world, or nonfiction that will keep you grounded in this one, there’s something for everyone on this list.

Here are the top 10 books we recommend this November.

Jodi Picoult is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of 25 novels. Wish You Were Here is her latest, and it centres on Diana O’Toole, an associate specialist at Sotheby’s who’s dating a surgical resident named Finn. The two are about to fly to Galápagos for a romantic getaway (she’s sure he’s going to propose) but then a virus appears in the city and Finn is forced to stay on the front lines at the hospital.

Reluctantly, Diana flies solo to the island, and it seems that just about everything that could go wrong, does. She finds herself examining her relationships, her choices, and herself—and wondering if when she goes home, she too will have evolved into someone completely different.

Emily Ratajkowski is an acclaimed model and actress, an engaged political progressive, a formidable entrepreneur, a global social media phenomenon, and now, a writer.

This highly anticipated memoir is a personal exploration of feminism, sexuality, and power. My Body takes an in depth look at men’s treatment of women and at women’s rationalizations for accepting that treatment.

Louise Erdrich was the winner of this year’s Pulitzer Prize for The Night Watchman. In her new novel, The Sentence, she boldly maps new literary territory.

A small independent bookstore in Minneapolis is haunted from November 2019 to November 2020 by the store’s most annoying customer. Tookie, who works at the store, must solve the mystery of this haunting while at the same time trying to understand all that occurs in Minneapolis during a year of grief, astonishment, isolation, and furious reckoning. Blending real-life events—the pandemic, the killing of George Floyd—with fanciful, sometimes metafiction elements, The Sentence is an absolute must-read.

Ai Weiwei is one of the world’s most important living artists. His sculptures and installations have been viewed by millions around the globe, and his architectural achievements include helping to design the iconic Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium in Beijing.

In his widely anticipated memoir, 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows, Ai Weiwei recounts his childhood in exile, and his difficult decision to leave his family to study art in America, where he befriended Allen Ginsberg and was inspired by Andy Warhol. He also offers a remarkable history of China over the last century while shedding a light on his artistic process.

Kinfolk fans rejoice, there’s a gorgeous new informative coffee table book on the way. This one is all about travel. You might not be able to jet off anywhere right now due to the pandemic, but you can sure see the world through this stunning book.

Editor-in-Chief John Burns and his team have curated and written about an enviable selection of trips including The Mumbai Art Walk, The Suburban Streets of Paris, A Cruise Along England’s Canals, and so much more.

Anna Priemaza is a Canadian young adult author, lawyer, and university instructor living in Edmonton. Her latest novel, The Forgotten Memories of Vera Glass, ​​is about a world where everyone has a bit of magic in them.

The protagonist, Vera and her friend Raven believe that everyone’s special ability is interfering with their memory. They intend to fix it and get back whatever or whomever they’ve lost. With themes of memory, love, and grief, this YA novel is beautifully constructed, heartbreaking, and entirely compelling.

Leonard Cohen fans, prepare to be blown away. The Mystical Roots of Genius is a spectacular and in depth look at one of the greatest musicians of our time. This book is about the ethos, origins and traditions in Cohen’s lyrics, which are an ode to Jewish and Christian tradition, as well as Kabbalah and Zen. Penned by Harry Freedman, Britain’s leading author of popular works on Jewish culture and history, this is an unforgettable book.

Looking for a book that’ll make you laugh out loud? Look no further than Kal Penn’s You Can’t Be Serious. Penn has played leading roles in some of the world’s most-watched television shows, including How I Met Your Mother, 24, Designated Survivor, House, and more.

His unflinching and insightful new memoir is a series of hilarious, awkward, and outright ridiculous stories from his life. Kal reveals how, after a decade of fighting for and enjoying a multitude of successes in Hollywood, he made the decision to take a sabbatical from his acting career for an opportunity to serve as a White House aide. You Can’t Be Serious is a story about struggle, triumph, and learning how to keep your head up.

New York Times bestselling author Chloe Gong took the TikTok world by storm with her first novel, These Violent Delights. The highly anticipated sequel, Our Violent Ends is almost here, and it’ll have you hooked from the very first page.

It’s 1927, and Shanghai is on the edge of revolution. After sacrificing her relationship with Roma to protect him from the blood feud, Juliette has been a girl on a mission. The only way to save the boy she loves from the wrath of the Scarlets is to have him want her dead for murdering his best friend in cold blood. With Shanghai already at a boiling point, a new danger emerges in the city and Juliette must secure Roma’s help if they are to put an end to the threat once and for all.

Chances are, whether you like art or not, you probably know who Banksy is. He’s the world’s most famous living artist, and yet no one knows who he is. In the first in depth investigation, artist and critic, Carol Diehl, looks the dramas that unfold after Bansky’s artworks are discovered around the world. His iconic work, Diehl shows, is a combination of conceptual art, social commentary, and political protest, played out on the street, where it can have the most effect. This is a gorgeous, well researched, illustrated book that reveals there’s more to Banksy than the painting on the wall.