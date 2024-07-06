The Canadian men’s national soccer team has never picked up a bigger win at a major tournament.

And boy was it dramatic.

Canada beat Venezuela in the quarter-final at the Copa America, securing the victory in penalties (4-3) after the game was tied 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes. Jacob Shaffelburg scored Canada’s lone goal in the 13th minute.

Jonathan David, Moise Bombito, Alphonso Davies, and Ismael Kone each potted goals in the shootout, while goalkeeper Max Crepeau stopped three penalties in the win.

CANADA STRIKES FIRST 🍁 Jacob Shaffelburg puts Canada up 1-0.#CA2024 pic.twitter.com/ktaMzslYY7 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 6, 2024

CREPEAU SAVES IT! Canada can win it the next shot.#CA2024 pic.twitter.com/S4u7gt1OE4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 6, 2024

After the match, Canada got a visit from someone who knows a thing or two about scoring big goals for his country. Sidney Crosby surprised the team post-game, shaking the hands of players in the dressing room.

“I just want to thank you guys, because that was an incredible experience for me,” said Crosby, who was wearing a Canada Soccer jersey. “To see that game live, the penalty kicks was insane… Incredible. We’re cheering for you guys and that was awesome to be a part of. Really proud of you guys.”

The win puts Canada into the Copa America semi-final. They’ll face Lionel Messi and Argentina for the second time on Tuesday night.

Good morning, Canada. Here’s our updated knockout bracket 👇 // Bonjour, Canada. Voici le tableau mis à jour 👇#CANMNT #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/FVUygVPlcU — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) July 6, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Offside (@offside)