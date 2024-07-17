A brave and badass BC swimmer is planning a daring feat, swimming across the Georgia Strait and doing it for a good cause.

Jill Yoneda, who’s an ultramarathon swimmer based in Victoria, BC, and a former member of the Canadian Freediving team, is going to be attempting this massive swim to raise money for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

“I’ve had to overcome and persevere through an incredible series of medical challenges,” Yoneda told Daily Hive.

This is Yoneda’s third annual swim, but it happens to be her most daring. Her upcoming swim, which begins on August 9, would be a record-breaking 109 km across the Georgia Strait. No one has ever swam this route, Canuck Place told Daily Hive.

“I am 50 years old, so I thought I would double my age and swim at least 100 km,” Yoneda said.

The swim begins in Brentwood Bay before she heads through Sampson Narrows and Porlier Pass. It ends at Jericho Beach after over 60 hours of swimming.

The swim alone won’t be the only reason this will be a daring feat.

Yoneda has been through over 22 surgeries and has been diagnosed with degenerative disc disease, compartment syndrome, popliteal artery entrapment syndrome, and slipping rib syndrome. Slipping rib syndrome causes her ribs to pop out of place during long swims.

Her primary motivator for this swim will be part of a larger arsenal of inspiration to get through it.

“The biggest inspiration to this swim is the memory of my incredible cousin Joshua Yoneda, who passed away two years ago.”

A record-breaking, risky challenge

We asked Yoneda if what she’s attempting to do is dangerous, and she doesn’t think so.

“But, I suppose there is always the inherent risk of something going wrong.”

Yoneda’s last 26-hour swim exacerbated her slipping rib syndrome.

“During that swim, two ribs on my right side disconnected from the cartilage connected to my sternum, and those ribs were removed shortly after that swim as it became quite painful and debilitating.”

She recalled how, at the end of that swim, she would take a stroke through the water and then use her elbow to put her ribs “back in place.”

There’s the added concern of developing swimming-induced pulmonary edema, which started to develop during her last swim.

“This could potentially be extremely dangerous, especially being out in the middle of the ocean.”

Thankfully, this year, she has an incredible physician on her swimming team who specializes in treating that condition.

Yoneda said she could list several other dangerous situations, “but won’t as my parents worry enough as it is.”

“This is a continuous, non-stop swim. However, every hour, I stop and tread water for a few minutes to quickly have something to eat or drink but then keep going. During those quick breaks, I do not get out of the water, nor do I hang onto anything for support.”

On why she’s choosing to raise money for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, Yoneda said that through her swims, she’s met Canuck Place families who have inspired her to continue raising funds for this “amazing organization.”

“I have been swimming since before I could walk”

Swimming has been integral to Yoneda’s life since she was a child.

“My mother had a near-drowning incident as a child, so it was vitally important to her that her children could swim.”

She doesn’t think her mom expected her to take up swimming “like a fish.” She told Daily Hive that she constantly dragged her parents to the pool for synchronized swimming classes. At age seven, she began swimming competitively until her 30s.

“I have been swimming since before I could walk,” Yoneda said, adding that she’s spent more time at the pool than anywhere else in her life.

In memory of Joshua

Yoneda’s cousin Joshua was suddenly diagnosed with a rare brain tumour while in his last year at UBC Medical School. He survived just 10 months after being diagnosed.

“His initial symptoms materialized as a subtle limp, and then 10 months later, he passed away,” Yoneda recounted.

“Joshua was a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him and was the embodiment of kindness. He fought Cancer with bravery and grace, and although he won’t be accompanying me on this swim as my team doctor, his memory will be accompanying me in my heart,” Yoneda said.

“I will keep him close in my heart through the whole journey.”

Yoneda is trying to raise $50,000 for Canuck Place, and she’s over halfway there. Click here if you want to contribute.