Greater Vancouver-based Coho Collective announced its plans for a fourth commissary on the Sunshine Coast earlier this year, and now, there are more details about the group’s first-ever restaurant opening in Gibsons this fall: Brassica.

This new concept, located at 292 Gower Point Road in Lower Gibsons, will offer patrons a community-to-table experience.

Award-winning chefs Jack Chen and Hilary Prince will be leading the kitchen here. Both are Halfmoon Bay residents and aim to honour producers and farmers in the area through their food.

“To us, the name Brassica represents so much the Coast is known for – community, warmth, and abundance,” explains Andrew Barnes, CEO of Coho Collective.

“These are also Coho values, and we are excited to be part of this community and explore all the layers within it. We look forward to sharing good food, drinks, and conversations with Sunshine Coast residents and visitors alike very soon.”

We’re told that Chen and Prince are currently menu testing and working with local producers and purveyors on the Coast.

The 2,450 sq ft restaurant space will be designed by Vancouver-based Studio.CM and branding will be executed by none other than Glasfurd & Walker.

We’ll keep you updated on all the details about the commissary and Brassica as they are released.