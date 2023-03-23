"I'm not paying for Twitter": Marchand deletes account because of new rule

Brad Marchand is done with Twitter.

After a season where he’s bickered with Edmonton Oilers fans and taken shots at Maple Leafs personality Steve Dangle, the Boston Bruins forward has deleted his Twitter account.

“Yeah, I’m not paying. I’m not doing it,” Marchand said about deleting his account, citing Twitter’s new requirement to pay $8 monthly to use text-based two-factor authentication. “They took my two-step verification, so I said I’m gonna get out now while I can. The last thing I need is someone hacking,” he added. “So if anything comes up, it wasn’t me.”

Brad Marchand on Twitter: "They took my two-step verification, so I was like you know what — I'm gonna get out now while I can." — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 23, 2023

For someone on a $6,125,000 AAV contract through the end of the 2024-25 season, $8 might not seem like much, but it’s more the principle of paying for Twitter in Marchand’s case.

Through his time on the app, Marchand has been one of the league’s most prominent personalities, sparking feuds with some NHL clubs, such as the Carolina Hurricanes, in 2022.

While some initially thought he deleted his Twitter account to focus on the Bruins’ potentially lengthy playoff run, he did so purely because of new owner Elon Musk’s recently introduced Twitter Blue policies.

Still, there’s a chance he could return to the app in the future.

“I don’t care about Twitter that much to pay for it. It’s fun to go on and have some fun every now and then, but I’m not paying for it,” he echoed. “So I decided to get rid of it. I’m sure I’ll be back on at some point when I’m bored and want to make fun of someone.”

🎥 Twitter-less Brad Marchand met with the media at Warrior Ice Arena this morning ahead of tonight's #NHLBruins matchup against the Montreal Canadiens: pic.twitter.com/7MRJNtFEDs — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 23, 2023

At 34 years old, Marchand still plays a critical role for the Bruins, scoring 20 goals and 62 points through 62 games as the Bruins sit atop the NHL at 113 points.

However, with just 12 games remaining in the season, the Bruins hope the 2022-23 season ends in a Stanley Cup, even if Marchand isn’t on Twitter to post about it.