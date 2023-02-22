Brad Marchand is fighting Oilers fans on Twitter and insulting Edmonton

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has certainly earned his reputation as one of the NHL’s most notorious trolls.

Whether it’s licking his opponents, sticking out his leg a little too far on a hit, or simply chirping the other team, Marchand has been making headlines for all sorts of reasons throughout his NHL career.

And this week, Marchand was making waves for, well, fighting with various NHL fanbases on Twitter and Instagram, including some fairly pointed shots at the city of Edmonton and the Oilers franchise.

In the comments of an Instagram post by @puckempire suggesting that the 2025 NHL All-Star game could be in Detroit, Seattle, or Edmonton, as per a report from David Pagnotta, Marchand voiced his apparent displeasure with those three cities.

“I can’t wait to see how many guys boycott that game,” Brad Marchand commented.

I mean it’s true https://t.co/G2HzORnv4r — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 21, 2023

“I mean it’s true,” Marchand added on Twitter, quoting a tweet from @nataliezicko7 saying that Marchand was “back at it again.”

“Not like you will be making it anyways,” said Moe Rahall, the Oilers’ official barber in a reply to Marchand.

I hope not if it’s in one of those places lol — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 21, 2023

“I hope not if it’s in one of those places lol,” Marchand replied back.

Calling Marchand a “f***ing diva,” in a quote tweet of that tweet, Twitter user @OilersAnalytics told him to “Go put on your nail polish and lipstick… Alberta is too tough for little Brad.”

Let’s put it this way.. no ones taking less to stay there — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 21, 2023

“Let’s put it this way… no one is taking less to stay there,” Marchand replied to @OilerAnalytics, suggesting that Edmonton has a history of re-signing players to team-friendly deals.

Marchand has eight goals and eight assists in 18 games against the Oilers in his career.