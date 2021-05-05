10-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Richmond hit-and-run

Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was struck during a hit-and-run in Richmond.

Police say that the incident occurred on Friday, April 23, at approximately 6:30 pm, at the intersection of Westminster Highway and Barnard Drive in Richmond. The child was walking his dog when he was hit by a vehicle at the intersection.

Fortunately, the boy only received minor injuries and his dog was unharmed. Police are now trying to locate the driver of the vehicle and anyone who may have witnessed the accident or have dash cam footage.

“The driver of the vehicle involved did not remain on scene, and Richmond RCMP would like to speak with this person,” police said in an emailed statement. “A description of the vehicle involved is not available at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage can contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.