Firefighters scale cliffs to battle fire near brand-new Bowen Island campsite

Firefighters on Bowen Island were called to a provincial park Thursday morning to fight a fire near some brand-new tent pads for kayakers.

Bowen Island Fire Rescue said its volunteers took a water taxi to access the fire at Apodaca Provincial Park after a paddle boarder called in the smoke. Photos from the scene show the firefighters climbing seaside cliffs to the smoke.

The provincial park is the site of several brand-new campsites slated to open this summer. No fires are allowed throughout the park, even near the campsites, a spokesperson with BC Parks confirmed.

The marine-access-only campsite was developed by BC Parks in partnership with the Sea Kayak Association of BC. The sites are first-come-first-served and will be the first time provincially approved camping will be allowed on Bowen Island. BC Parks confirmed they’re not open yet, but are expected to open mid-summer.

Some Bowen Islanders who wish to remain anonymous have contacted Daily Hive to voice their displeasure over the sites that went ahead without consultation with residents. They fear fires like this could become more common.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Municipality of Bowen Island for comment.

“If you see an unattended campfire, please call 911,” Bowen’s fire department said.

These sites went in ahead of dozens of proposed sites in a potential new regional park on Bowen Island on Cape Roger Curtis. That project is going through public consultation right now.