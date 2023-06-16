Boudreau says Canucks structure talk was "overblown"

In the latest episode of the Halford & Brough in the Morning show on Sportsnet 650, hosts Mike Halford and Jason Brough spoke with former Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau.

Since being fired by the Canucks back in January, the 68-year-old revealed that he has not received any NHL offers but remains interested in the prospect of coaching again.

“I would like to,” said Boudreau. “I still have the passion for it and I know I have the energy to do it, but you’ve got to have somebody who wants you to do it.”

Near the end of his tenure with the team, Boudreau was openly criticized by Vancouver management and media for the team’s lack of structure when he was behind the Canucks bench. When asked about it, he was quick to defend his reputation, leaning on past accolades.

“All I know is I’ve won a Presidents’ trophy, a Jennings trophy… and we used the same system,” Boudreau said. “We can talk about structure all we want, but I think it was overblown.”

“Structure” has also been a big buzzword since Rick Tocchet took over as his replacement. In fact, the word was even featured prominently in a new Canucks ad that fans poked fun at on Twitter.

When asked why he didn’t “fire back” at the organization, the Toronto native said it’s not in his nature and that negative disputes would not have benefitted anyone. “I was taught at an early age to respect the people that are your bosses,” he explained. “Obviously, I have beliefs that are different, but they’re kept to me.”

One group the former coach does not harbour any hard feelings towards is the players themselves, taking the time to discuss the leadership and skill sets of players like Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and JT Miller.

“The room was great, the room got along, the room played for each other.”

Boudreau was hired by the Canucks to replace Travis Green on Deccember 5, 2021. At the time, the Canucks were in last place in the Pacific Division. Boudreau went 32-15-10 with the team, missing the playoffs by just two points.

He left with a record of 50-40-13 over two seasons.