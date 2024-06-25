Boston Pizza to give away 30,000 free pizzas to grieving fans after Oilers loss

Despite the Edmonton Oilers narrowly missing out on snatching the Stanley Cup last night, there is at least a silver lining.

Canadian chain Boston Pizza has announced it will still be handing out 30,000 free pizzas to grieving Oilers fans on Wednesday, June 26.

The Edmonton-founded chain had previously pledged to dish out free pies if the Oilers beat the Florida Panthers in Game 7 on Monday evening, ending a 30-year Stanley Cup drought in Canada.

While sadly, the Oilers didn’t quite succeed in that mission, fans will still get to enjoy free pizza to celebrate a great run and help ease the pain just a little.

Local Oilers fans and those in select markets across the country will have the opportunity to secure some free pizza in what the chain has deemed the biggest, yet possibly saddest, pizza delivery in history.

The chain has yet to announce how to claim the free pies, so stay tuned for details!