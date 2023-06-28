Vancouver-based real estate developer expands to the United States

Another major Vancouver-based real estate developer is making a big push into the United States, in an effort to diversify its business.

Bosa Properties announced today it has created the new subsidiary of IPB Properties for its American expansion.

The company states its US growth will focus on “unique rental homes and curated commercial spaces in high-growth cities with burgeoning rental markets.”

IPB’s growth pipeline in Canada and the United States now includes about 5,000 rental homes and 10,000 condominium homes.

Furthermore, Bosa’s four existing company brands will be unified under one umbrella. Moving forward, Bosa Properties, BlueSky by Bosa Properties, Bosa4Rent, and Bosa Commercial will now simply be known as Bosa Properties.

“The reimagined brand architecture was first conceived in 2021, as the company sought to drive clarity in the market, against the backdrop of its continued scale, growing rental division, and increasingly diversified portfolio of mixed-use projects that span across geographies,” reads a release.

Some of Bosa Properties’ largest upcoming projects in Metro Vancouver include two rental housing towers with 549 units at 1065-1066 Harwood Street in downtown Vancouver, two rental housing towers with 1,100 units at 1040-1080 Barclay Street in downtown Vancouver, nearly 2,000 units at the four-tower complex of 10460 City Parkway in Surrey City Centre, and the three mixed-use towers of University District at 13409 104th Avenue in Surrey City Centre.

Bosa Properties recently acquired the site and project to redevelop the aging Park Inn & Suites by Radisson at 888 West Broadway into a new 156-room hotel.

They will also be responsible for some of downtown Vancouver’s most architecturally unique buildings, including the Fifteen Fifteen (Jenga) tower by German architect Ole Scheeren at 1500 West Georgia Street, and UK-based Heatherwick Studio’s first residential project in Canada at 1700 Alberni Street.

Bosa Properties is also the development partner of the major mixed-use Army & Navy redevelopment in the Downtown Eastside, and the first phase of the redevelopment of Lansdowne Centre shopping mall in Richmond City Centre.

Bosa Properties’ landmark Pier West towers on the riverfront of downtown New Westminster are expected to reach completion later this year.