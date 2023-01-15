Bomb threat shuts down Canada-US border crossing

Officials were asking drivers to use alternative routes after a bomb threat briefly shut down the Canada-US border.

The incident occurred at the Peace Arch Border Crossing on Saturday, January 14 at around 9 pm. The border connects Surrey and Blaine, Washington.

Washington State Patrol District 7 tweeted about “an incident” and asked drivers to use alternate routes.

⚠️ Be Advised: N5 MP276 is fully blocked for an incident at the boarder crossing. Please use alternate routes. — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) January 15, 2023

WSDOT North, which monitors traffic in the region, stated that the border was closed in both directions.

🚨Travel alert🚨

The US border crossing to Canada on I-5 is currently closed in both directions. No further details are available as of right now and there is no estimated time for reopening. — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) January 15, 2023

Seattle’s King 5 News reports that Washington State Patrol confirmed that a bomb threat on the Canadian side of the border was the reason behind the closures.

About an hour later, the State Police tweeted that the border had reopened.