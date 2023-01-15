News

Bomb threat shuts down Canada-US border crossing

Jan 15 2023, 4:26 pm
Officials were asking drivers to use alternative routes after a bomb threat briefly shut down the Canada-US border.

The incident occurred at the Peace Arch Border Crossing on Saturday, January 14 at around 9 pm. The border connects Surrey and Blaine, Washington.

Washington State Patrol District 7 tweeted about “an incident” and asked drivers to use alternate routes.

WSDOT North, which monitors traffic in the region, stated that the border was closed in both directions.

Seattle’s King 5 News reports that Washington State Patrol confirmed that a bomb threat on the Canadian side of the border was the reason behind the closures.

About an hour later, the State Police tweeted that the border had reopened.

