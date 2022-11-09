Confusion and praise: Hilarious hotel ads grabbing attention on social media (PHOTOS)

Most of us simply scroll past ads on social media but lately, some Booking.com ads are getting people talking.

According to the site, Booking.com was a start-up founded in Amsterdam in 1996 and has since grown to connect travellers to hotels and homestays, as well as transportation options and various travel experiences. The site is available in 43 languages and lists 28 million accommodations, including over 6.6 million homes.

But hospitality is a competitive industry, so what’s a marketing person to do?

Well, it looks like they’re going for authenticity — and plenty of it. Forget beautifully staged professional photos of hotel rooms, Booking.com seems to be all about being as real as possible.

And some netizens were understandably confused, with one Reddit user asking, “Anyone else getting ads for places on booking.com that look like they should pay you to stay there?”

I’ve reached the secret side of Internet ads where I keep getting advertised the most cursed places on https://t.co/DnNERyGDZS pic.twitter.com/CTMou6SaHh — Saoirse Ní Chiaragáin (@MiseryVulture) September 7, 2022

Is anyone else getting Facebook ads for places on https://t.co/pM5iWP66IZ that look like they should pay you to stay there? Latest one is only £9! — tucano (@tucano2) October 19, 2022

But others are loving the Booking.com marketing team’s realistic approach — and for the added dose of humour.

https://t.co/MsSBzuwgAp sponsored ads on Facebook are just trolling us now 🤣🤣 #booking pic.twitter.com/awZuwqYB6y — Sneha Mistri (@SnehaMISTRI) October 17, 2022

One Reddit user commented, “Well, Facebook knows you pretty well so it only shows you ads for places that it thinks you could afford.”

Another one wrote, “That is the nicest establishment I have ever seen. I really love their dedication to The Walking Dead theme they’re trying to do.”

Daily Hive has reached out to the company for comment.

