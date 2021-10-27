While travel advisories have been lifted, the Government of Canada says transmission of COVID-19 continues in many countries. The federal government advises that you should be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling. Follow any local public health measures while travelling, and check Canada’s travel requirements prior to departure. At this time, Canada advises to avoid all cruise ship travel abroad.

Air Canada Vacations has partnered with Uplift to bring travellers a “book now, pay later” option on their flights.

For travellers who want to take their dream trip but don’t have quite enough saved up, the partnership with Uplift allows them to pay for their trip over the course of 18 months. When booking, jet setters can compare the price of paying up front or paying overtime.

There is an annual percentage rate for trips booked using Uplift, based on your fare, credit and “other factors.” So, to book a trip from Toronto to Vancouver, it will cost $987.03 up front. To book the same trip using Uplift, it will be 57.95 per month for 18 months, which works out to $1,043.10 total.

Uplift is a company that allows consumers to make purchases and pay for them monthly for a pre-determined number of months. They partner with several companies within the travel industry, offering travellers flexible payment options.

Uplift is simple enough to use. Just go through the process of booking your trip on Air Canada’s website, and when you arrive at the payment page, click the option to “Pay with Uplift.”

It will then prompt you to apply for Uplift and sign a consent form. The approval process is pretty immediate. Though, there’s no guarantee that the quoted Uplift price will be the same as the one presented after your application.

The starting annual percentage rate is 15% and may vary depending on your credit and other factors.

The flexible payment option is now available on Air Canada flights.