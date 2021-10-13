Air Canada announced earlier this month that check-in and baggage drop-off times would be changing to alleviate congestion at security, and it officially goes into effect today.

Air Canada passengers flying from Toronto Pearson to the US or other international destinations must check-in and drop their baggage at least 90 minutes before boarding, Air Canada tweeted.

1/3 Starting Oct. 13, to reduce congestion at security and customs, the check-in and baggage drop-off deadline will be 90 minutes for all flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport to a U.S. or international destination. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) October 8, 2021

Passengers previously had to check-in and drop off baggage an hour before their boarding time.

“The aim is to ensure customers have adequate time to catch their flights and to improve customer flow at the airport,” an Air Canada spokesperson told Daily Hive in an email.

In addition to the new check-in times, passengers flying from Pearson to the US before noon will find themselves in new lines for customs and security. Signage at the airport should indicate which queue to follow.

While the changes are meant to smooth out the process at the airport and prevent congestion, the airline anticipates possible bumps in the road as the transition takes place.

“We apologize in advance for any additional wait times as we do everything possible to make your travel experience as seamless as possible,” the airline tweeted.