Here's what you need to know about travelling to the US by plane

The US has announced the new requirements arriving in the country by air as it prepares to reopen borders to international travellers on November 8.

The CDC requires all international travellers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the county, with very few exceptions.

All air travellers headed to the US will also need to provide a negative PCR test completed within 72 hours of flight.

The country will allow unvaccinated individuals who are under 18 or have a medical exemption to enter. They will also make exception for people travelling for emergency purposes who are unable to get a COVID-19 test within the day before travelling.

People travelling to the US by plane will need to ensure they have proof of vaccination before boarding their flight.

The US is accepting vaccines that are approved by the FDA or authorized for emergency use by the World Health Organization for entrance into the country.

For US citizens and permanent residents, they will be allowed to fly into the US without proof of vaccination but will need to show a negative PCR test completed one day before their flight.

The CDC previously announced that it will accept mixed doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, which is good news for the millions of Canadians who ended up getting mixed and matched vaccine schedule.

Canadians looking to travel to the US can download their international COVID-19 vaccine passport or use their province’s vaccine certificate.