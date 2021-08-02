Dr. Bonnie Henry receives Order of BC for work during pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry has been awarded the Order of B.C — the province’s highest form of recognition.

The health officer is among 16 other recipients out of 257 total nominees from across British Columbia.

Dr. Henry has been recognized as leading BC’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As representative of the Crown in British Columbia and as Chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, I am delighted to welcome 16 new members to the order,” says Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, chancellor of the order. “Their extraordinary leadership has been a source of strength for communities across the province. In difficult times, they have connected us through art, culture, public service and more. As we move with optimism toward the future, their achievements will be a foundation of success for future generations. It is with great honour I share congratulations to these remarkable individuals.”

In March of 2020, a campaign had been growing for Henry to receive the Order of Canada.

Premier John Horgan said each one of this year’s recipients has made “tremendous contributions to their communities.”

Horgan says this year’s recipients were “trailblazers in medicine, that carried us through an incredibly difficult pandemic with expertise, grace and of course, kindness.”

The recipients of this year’s Order of BC is the following: