Bomb threat at Canadian school demands transgender teacher be fired

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses offensive language.

A Canadian school that’s been at the centre of controversy due to a transgender teacher’s prosthetic breasts had to be placed under lockdown after receiving a bomb threat.

The threat was made against Oakville Trafalgar High School, the Halton District School Board, and the entire city of Oakville, Ontario.

In a tweet, Halton Police stated that the school has been placed under lockdown and asked parents and students not to attend the school.

Oakville Trafalgar High School has been placed in a lockdown due to a threat made against the school. Investigation into the threat is ongoing at this time. Parents/students are asked not to attend the school. — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) November 16, 2022

While the lockdown was lifted a few hours later, after the school was cleared and police deemed it safe, police said that they’re continuing to investigate and will be patrolling the area.

Lockdown Lifted – Oakville Trafalgar High School has been cleared by officers and is deemed safe. Police presence can be expected in the area. Investigation is continuing. — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) November 16, 2022

The email, which was sent to the school and various media outlets, criticizes the Oakville teacher whose pictures have gone viral. The person behind the email also threatens to assassinate the superintendent of human resources and the director of education.

“Their cars will have blown up, and their houses burned down. We placed bombs in the Oakville Trafalgar high school and the Halton District School Board,” reads the email. “We will continue to bomb your city until you fire this worthless disgusting subhuman you call a teacher. We will destroy the entire city. The choice is yours.”

The email states that the school has failed to create a safe learning environment that “not only allows but encourages degenerate and sexually deviant behaviour from its staff members.”

“Its been known for all of human history that the innocence of children should be protected, you all are no worse than fucking pedophiles,” reads the email.

A representative for the Halton District School Board told Daily Hive that they’ve received “significant attention online and in the news” and that they’re handling the matter “in a way that stays true to our values and commitment to Human Rights, respects the privacy and dignity of our students and staff.”