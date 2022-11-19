Brock Boeser is off the schneid.

The Vancouver Canucks sniper finally potted his first pair of goals of the season, tossing the monkey off his back en route to helping his club roll over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

Boeser had gone the first 11 games of the season without scoring.

“Feels good. A little weight off my shoulders,” Boeser told media after the 4-1 win.

“Anytime you have a goose egg and you’re supposed to score and help the team win hockey games, and we’re not winning hockey games, it weighs on you. That’s what I get paid to do, so I’ve got to make sure I continue to find ways to put the puck in the back of the net. That comes with hard work, so…”

"I've actually been working on tipping pucks a lot after practice, so it paid off a bit." 🗣️ Brock Boeser on his second goal tonight@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/kJGldwppnF — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 19, 2022

Boeser had remained productive previously with nine assists in 11 games, but the four-time 20-goal getter had yet to light the lamp before netting his first at 10:09 of the first period.

He netted his first of the season when he redirected a shot-pass from J.T. Miller from the edge of the crease to put Vancouver up 2-0.

“I think we’re trying to get shots early on that power play. Just found the right time when you can slide backdoor and he’s looking for it,” said Boeser, who signed a three-year contract extension worth $6.65 million per season in the summer. “Obviously a lot of people can score that goal. It wasn’t too hard.”

All smiles after that one 😁 pic.twitter.com/cL8vKdTStu — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 19, 2022

He didn’t wait long for the encore, knocking in his second at 5:07 of the third period.

Literally.

“I’ve actually been working a lot on tipping pucks a lot after practice, so maybe it paid off a little bit,” he said.

WE LOVE TO SEE IT! pic.twitter.com/BeCP9ydEwH — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 19, 2022

In all, Boeser has points in six straight games after his two-goal exploit, and has pushed his season total to 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 12 games.

“I’m just more focused on playing the right way and working hard,” he said. “They were coming along, but I like scoring goals more. It felt good to get a couple tonight.”

Boeser’s outburst was a little bit prophetic.

He spoke prior to the game about his frustration with the zero that accompanied his name in the goal column, saying he thought he can “be a bit better.”

“I haven’t scored,” Boeser admitted Friday morning. “Being a goal-scorer, that kind of rides your mind a little bit. I want to get that goose-egg out of there. It takes hard work to get out of that.

“Hopefully I can get one for our team.”

Double it.

He’s now at two.