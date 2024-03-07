The Body Shop in Surrey nearly cleared out as chain closes some Canadian stores

Shoppers hoping for good deals as The Body Shop closes some of its Canadian stores may have waited too long, as merchandise at one Metro Vancouver store is nearly gone.

The Body Shop at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in South Surrey had almost entirely bare shelves when Daily Hive visited Wednesday afternoon. The items that were left were steeply discounted, with makeup brushes going for about a dollar and a $25 lotion slashed to $7.

Signs around the store also noted all items were final sale.

The body care brand recently announced plans to close 33 stores across Canada as part of liquidation and restructuring proceedings. Only three BC stores are closing, with a Vernon and Victoria location dropping off in addition to the Semiahmoo shop.

“Following the commencement of administration proceedings in the United Kingdom by its parent company, The Body Shop Canada filed an NOI to obtain a stay of proceedings to provide additional breathing room while it evaluates its strategic alternatives and implements certain restructuring initiatives,” Alvarez and Marsal Canada says.

The Body Shop’s other Metro Vancouver locations in Pacific Centre and Metrotown will remain open. Online sales will also continue.

With files from Daily Hive’s Claire Fenton