Five Body Shop stores in Alberta are closing and huge liquidation sales have begun

Five Body Shop locations in Alberta are closing after the company announced it was filing for bankruptcy protection in Ontario.

Earlier today, The Body Shop announced that it will close 33 of its 105 Canadian store locations and stop online sales as part of its restructuring proceedings.

“Following the commencement of administration proceedings in the United Kingdom by its parent company, The Body Shop Canada is commencing this Notice of Intention process to obtain a stay of proceedings to provide additional breathing room while it evaluates its strategic alternatives and implements certain restructuring initiatives,” reads a press release published March 1.

The stores in Alberta set to close include:

Sunridge Mall (Calgary)

Londonderry Mall (Edmonton)

Lloyd Mall (Lloydminster)

Medicine Hat Mall (Medicine Hat)

Park Place (Lethbridge)

The British cosmetics giant said that liquidation sales will commence at the closing stores “immediately,” so if you want to stock up on Body Shop products, now is the time to visit them.

Online sales have already stopped. This is what you see when you try to shop on the brand’s Canadian website.

A full list of the stores set to close in Canada can be found here. As of March 1, The Body Shop has fully ceased operations in the US.