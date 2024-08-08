Tune in on these 10 dates to see if the Bank of Canada lowers its rate further

Many Canadians breathed a sigh of relief on June 5 when the Bank of Canada (BoC) lowered its key interest rate to 4.75% and again on July 24 when it dipped to 4.50%.

These were the central Bank’s fourth and fifth updates of 2024. These consecutive rate cuts came more than four years after the last one, and after six long rate holds at 5% (since July 2023).

We still have three scheduled announcements left this year. A recent forecast predicts that the overnight interest rate will continue to fall, reaching 3.75% by the final one.

With some cautious optimism, there’s no denying a new hope has bloomed about further rate cuts coming. Recent US inflation data looks promising, and its effects almost always seep into Canada.