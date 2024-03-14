Bobblehead heist? Pittsburgh Penguins victim of bizarre crime

The Pittsburgh Penguins were set to hand out bobbleheads of franchise legend Jaromir Jagr to fans ahead of tonight’s game. Now, people may have to turn to the black market if they want to get their hands on one.

The Penguins made a bizarre announcement Thursday morning, revealing that their expected shipment of Jagr figurines had been stolen en route to Pittsburgh.

The Penguins announced today that the shipment carrying the Jagr bobbleheads for tonight’s game has been stolen en route to Pittsburgh. As a result, the bobbleheads will not be distributed at tonight’s game, but will be distributed at a later date. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 14, 2024

According to the team’s statement, the Penguins worked with the manufacturer and transportation companies to alert both the state and federal authorities, who are currently working to locate the cargo.

“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation,” Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin said about the open investigation.

Meanwhile, Jagr is still expected to be at tonight’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

“While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans,” Acklin said.

Despite the unforeseen circumstances, the organization promised to distribute the bobbleheads “at a later date.”

This is not the first time the Penguins have honoured Jagr this season.

Last month, the 52-year-old, who still plays professionally in his native Czechia, skated with the team ahead of his number retirement ceremony.

Jagr spent the first 11 seasons of his 24-year NHL career with the Penguins. During that time, he helped lead them to two Stanley Cup championships in 1991 and 1992, while also winning five Art Ross Trophies, two Lester B. Pearson’s, and a Hart. His 1,079 points in a Penguins uniform rank fourth in franchise history, along with his 439 goals.