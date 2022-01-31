Special "Boba Grizz" Vancouver Grizzlies merch dropping in Chinatown

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre’s Foo Hung Curios gift shop is unveiling a unique Vancouver Grizzlies collection this week.

A limited-edition “Boba Grizz Capsule Collection” will be available at the store located at 168 East Pender Street in Vancouver’s Chinatown starting Tuesday, February 1 at 11 am, and online at CCYAA.org. Due to anticipated demand, there’s a limit of one per person.

The collection, which is a collaboration between Mitchell & Ness and the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association, features the Vancouver Grizzlies logo reimagined with Chinese characters and a bear holding bubble tea.

T-shirts are available for $43 and hoodies for $105, with proceeds directly benefitting the Chinatown Storytelling Centre.

Boba Grizz is being launched to celebrate Lunar New Year, which takes place on February 1 this year. The collection appears to be popular with Canadian actor Simu Liu, who shared a photo of himself wearing a Boba Grizz hoodie with his 2.4 million followers on Instagram last week.

“We are thrilled to be part of something unique and special for Lunar New Year,” said Carol Lee, board chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. “I certainly remember the Grizzlies and the energy of being able to watch NBA basketball in my hometown. We thank CCYAA for including Foo Hung Curios in this very unique collaboration.”

Boba Grizz follows the success of the Boba Raptor collection, launched last year in Toronto, which sold out in minutes.

“This collection celebrates the special bond between the Vancouver Chinese community and the Vancouver Grizzlies, established when the original franchise was created in 1995,” said Clement Chu, president of the CCYAA. “The team often ran Chinese New Year-themed games and supported local events, such as the Western Canada Chinese Tournament. They even had a throwback jersey created as part of Mitchell & Ness’ Chinese New Year collection.”