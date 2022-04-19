If you missed out on the last run of Boba Grizz merch which sold out within hours, you’ll get another chance on 4/20.

@foohungcurios has been dropping some less than subtle hints on Instagram with pictures of boba, bears, and basketball.

The brand dropped its most recent hint on social media Sunday with the caption, “objects in image are closer than they appear.”

If you were hoping to snag some of the Boba Grizz merch online, sadly you’re out of luck.

The merch will be available in-store only at Foo Hung Curios, located at 168 East Pender Street. Doors are set to open at 10 am, and you might need to lineup well in-advanced if you expect to land any of the highly-coveted goods.

Along with the black and grey t-shirts, and the grey hoodie, there’s going to be a new black hoodie in stock. Unisex sizes from S to XXL will be available.

“Also, to celebrate, there will be a limited number of HK Milk Tea handed out with purchase, courtesy of Boba Run,” a spokesperson told Daily Hive.

During the last run, t-shirts were available for $43 and hoodies were going for $105, with proceeds directly benefitting the Chinatown Storytelling Centre.

Boba Grizz was launched to celebrate Lunar New Year this February. The collection gained popularity after Canadian actor Simu Liu shared a photo of himself wearing the hoodie.

The Boba Grizz collection followed the success of the Boba Raptor collection that was launched last year in Toronto. It sold out in just minutes.

Good luck!

With files from Rob Williams