Bianca Andreescu withdraws from US Open due to injury: report

Canadian women’s tennis star Bianca Andreescu has been forced to withdraw from the US Open due to an injury.

As reported by TSN’s Mark Masters, Andreescu is dealing with a stress fracture in her back, one that also forced her to withdraw from the Western and Southern Open in Cincinati earlier in the month. She was hopeful that she would be ready to return for the US Open, but didn’t heal as quickly as she had wished. She gained global recognition when she beat Serena Williams to win the tournament back in 2019.

Bianca Andreescu, who has been dealing with a stress fracture in her back, withdraws from the #USOpen Four 🇨🇦 players remain in the singles main draw https://t.co/w9YUSnUHWY — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 26, 2023

Andreescu was set to get underway in the US Open in a match against Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko on Tuesday. Instead, she will be replaced by a qualifier/lucky loser who will be drawn after the qualifying ends.

Andreescu shot way up the world rankings in 2019, thanks in large part to her win at the US Open, and at her highest point was ranked fourth in the world. The 23-year-old currently sits 51st amongst women’s single players, and has a 15-15 record in singles matches this season.

Though the withdrawal is certainly disappointing for Andreescu, it will allow her to continue her road to recovery. At just 23-years-old, she still has plenty of tennis ahead of her, and will look to continue as Canada’s top talent in the women’s category once she is deemed healthy.